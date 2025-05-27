Steve Kerr Reveals Reason for Steph Curry's Crucial Injury
In the aftermath of a Conference Semifinals loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors were left only with disappointment after not having their superstar Steph Curry available for four of the five games in the series.
Curry injured his hamstring in the 2nd quarter of Game 1 against Minnesota and did not return for the rest of the series, severely hampering the Warriors' chances at moving on to the Western Conference Finals.
Curry played 42 minutes in Game 6 and 46 minutes in Game 7 of their previous series against the Houston Rockets, before traveling to Minnesota for their third game in five days.
A new story by Yahoo Sports' Tom Haberstroh details a conversation between Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and the team's director of sports medicine and performance, Rick Celebrini.
"Do you think Steph pulling his hamstring has anything to do with playing 48 hours after logging 46 minutes of Game 7 in Houston?' he asked. 'One hundred percent,' Kerr remembers Celebrini telling him." After taking a 3-1 lead over the Rockets, the Warriors had to play Curry more than expected when the series swayed in Houston's favor.
"If he had an extra day or two … we can’t prove this, but I have no doubt based on our understanding of the scientific literature that the hamstring injury was the result of inadequate recovery and fatigue."
It was clear that Curry's injury significantly impacted the Warriors in the Conference Semifinals, as Jimmy Butler did not step up as the new main option without Curry, and the offense in general sputtered against a fully healthy Timberwolves team that was well-rested.
Could the Warriors have won their series against the Rockets earlier, giving themselves more rest? Yes, but Kerr says that "we all know this is not healthy or sustainable if you want guys to survive out there and not have injuries."
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Post With Kylian Mbappe, Lando Norris
New Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo Leaving Bucks Amid Warriors Rumors
NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Appearance With Boston Celtics Superstar