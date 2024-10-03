Steve Kerr Reveals Unexpected Draymond Green Plan
Draymond Green has played virtually every position possible for the Golden State Warriors. For nearly the past decade, he's been the team's center on many occasions, but head coach Steve Kerr may want to switch that this year.
During the Warriors training camp, Steve Kerr revealed that he's actually not sure whether or not Draymond Green will start at the four or the five for the team. Last season, Kerr typically started Green at center.
"I think in the past we really wanted to play Draymond at the center for 10 or 12 minutes a game, but that was more during the first half of this run 2015-19. That was pretty consistent. Generally, I started someone else."
Part of Steve Kerr wants to start Draymond Green at the five because of the sheer versatility that he brings. The other part of him doesn't want to start a 34-year-old undersized center in a league that's starting to utilize bigger lineups at times. It's a much different sentiment than what Kerr had in February of 2024.
"Obviously, last year we started him at center," Kerr said. "I think it's more feasible now given that the league is playing faster and more three-point shooting. Still, there's part of me that's like 82 games of Draymond playing center, there are teams trying to play bigger now. I don't love the idea of Draymond being our starting five and playing heavy minutes out there."
Based on Steve Kerr's comments, the Golden State Warriors' starting lineup is not set in any way. The team had a similar problem last year, but hopefully, it's one they solve much quicker this season.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France