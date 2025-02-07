Steve Kerr's Jimmy Butler Statement After Warriors-Lakers
After trailing by 20 points at halftime, the Golden State Warriors stormed back to nearly complete a second-half comeback over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Lakers superstar forward LeBron James dropped 42 points, 17 rebounds, and 8 assists, while Warriors All-NBA guard Steph Curry had 37 points, but shot 13-35 from the field and 6-20 from deep.
The Warriors desperately need someone to take some of the offensive stress off of Curry, which is a huge reason why they just completed a trade to acquire All-Star forward Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.
Butler will certainly make a difference in Golden State as one of the league's top two-way talents when healthy, even though he has not gotten much opportunity to showcase that this season.
Following the crushing loss in LA, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke about how important Butler will be in helping the team in close games, referencing Wednesday's loss to the Jazz.
"Ten-point lead with three minutes left, I’m confident we close out that game with Jimmy," Kerr said.
Kerr also spoke on how a big reason for the Butler trade was to take some of that pressure off of Curry, via KNBR.
"A big reason for the [Jimmy Butler] trade is to help Steph, help alleviate some of that pressure... I imagine that Jimmy is going to be really important for us both with Steph next to him and when Steph's off the floor."
Butler and Curry will be a very intriguing duo when the former Heat star makes his debut, as Golden State has finally gotten their franchise point guard another serious scoring threat.
