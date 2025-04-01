Warriors Make Jonathan Kuminga Injury Announcement Before Grizzlies Game
The Golden State Warriors started the 2024-25 NBA season off hot but took a big drop off after getting out to a 12-3 start. However, the Warriors made a move for Jimmy Butler to try and save the season at the trade deadline, and he's helped put the Warriors in a position to potentially avoid the play-in tournament altogether.
While Butler and Steph Curry will be expected to perform in the playoffs, the Warriors will need more than just those two. The team's third-leading scorer this season, Jonathan Kuminga, recently made his return from a 31-game absence due to an ankle injury. However, after exiting early against the San Antonio Spurs, the Warriors have made an official announcement on his status.
According to Warriors PR, Kuminga is "undergoing further evaluation and monitoring" and is listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest at Memphis with a pelvic contusion.
Even though Kuminga is questionable and could be sidelined for a crucial Golden State contest, it's a sigh of relief for Warriors fans as he's not being listed with a right ankle injury. When Kuminga was ruled out of Sunday's contest in San Antonio, it was due to a right ankle injury, which was what kept him out for 31 games this season.
Looking ahead for Golden State with or without Kuminga, Tuesday's contest in Memphis is set to tip-off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
