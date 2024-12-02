Steve Kerr's Statement on Possible Changes Amid Warriors' Losing Streak
The Golden State Warriors are on a four-game losing streak and could be looking to make some changes. Speaking with reporters after the team’s most recent loss, which came to the Phoenix Suns, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed what some of those changes could be.
Having relied on a 12-man rotation most of the season, Kerr played 13 players against Phoenix, which is something he and the coaching staff may look at trimming down.
“Yeah, we gotta think about shortening it,” Kerr admitted of Golden State’s rotation (via Dalton Johnson of NBCS Warriors). “We’ve been really looking carefully at the combinations that we play game to game, and we have a lot of options. That’s not always an easy thing. Sometimes you have too many options. … It gets harder the more people you’re playing.”
Kerr added, “If we cut back, we’ll talk about that over the next couple of days. If we do, then we do, but things always come back around over the course of an NBA season.”
It has been an unconventional rotation for Golden State this season, but it had been working well until recently. Amid this losing streak, Kerr may be making changes. It will be interesting to see who gets cut out of the rotation if Kerr does reduce it to nine or 10 players.
