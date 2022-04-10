Updated Injury Report: Warriors vs. Pelicans

It is the last game of the regular season for the Golden State Warriors, and seeding implications are still on the line. With the Dallas Mavericks set to tip-off at the same time as Golden State, a Warriors loss combined with a Mavericks win would make Dallas the 3-seed, and Golden State the 4-seed. Wanting to maximize seeding potential, the Warriors will be looking to secure that 3-seed with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, who are locked in 9th.

In addition to the expected absences of Steph Curry and James Wiseman, the Warriors will also be without Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, and Otto Porter Jr. in this game. New Orleans will be without Brandon Ingram, Devonte Graham, and Herb Jones, in addition to the expected absence of Zion Williamson. A game that has no seeding implications for New Orleans, who will finish 9th regardless, the Warriors will have to avoid the trap of expecting an easy win.

For Golden State, this hopefully marks the last game they will play without Steph Curry. The superstar point guard has maintained optimism about a return for the start of the playoffs, so while he missed the last portion of the regular season, all indications point towards a return by game one of the first round. The Warriors will know who that opponent is by the end of Sunday.

