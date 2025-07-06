Warriors Announce Blockbuster 7-Team Trade with Lakers, Rockets
The Golden State Warriors were officially a part of the largest trade in NBA history that was originally announced during the week of the NBA Draft, but it became official on Sunday. The trade involves a record seven teams: the Warriors, the Phoenix Suns, the Houston Rockets, the Brooklyn Nets, the Atlanta Hawks, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The most notable part of the deal includes Kevin Durant and Clint Capela (sign-and-trade) going to the Houston Rockets, and the Phoenix Suns acquiring Khaman Maluach, Dillon Brooks, and Jalen Green.
As part of the deal, the Golden State Warriors sent the 41st pick, Koby Brea, to the Phoenix Suns for picks 52 (Alex Toohey) and 59 (Jahmai Mashack), which is how they fit into it. The Warriors would then make another move with the Memphis Grizzlies, swapping picks 56 and 59, which gave the Warriors Will Richard. That trade has yet to be announced.
Here is the full official statement from the Warriors about the trade.
"The Golden State Warriors have acquired the draft rights to forward Alex Toohey, the 52nd overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, from the Phoenix Suns and the draft rights to Jahmai Mashack, the 59th overall pick in the 2025 Draft, from the Houston Rockets in exchange for the draft rights to Koby Brea, the 41st overall pick in the 2025 Draft, as part of the league’s first ever seven-team trade, it was announced today.
"Toohey, 21, played in 30 games last season with the Sydney Kings of Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL), averaging 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game and earning the 2024-25 NBL Next Generation Award. A native of Canberra, Australia, Toohey trained at the NBA Global Academy and was selected for the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit World Team.
"Mashack, 22, appeared in 38 games (all starts) with the Tennessee Volunteers last season, averaging 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. During his four-year collegiate career, Mashack won 109 games, including nine NCAA tournament games, a team record."
