Warriors Coaches Reveal Big Concern With Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors have a very deep roster this season, but they have some big problems they need to figure out. The first and most alarming is that the team still doesn't really seem very confident in their starting lineup, with one specific player being Jonathan Kuminga.
According to a report from Kendra Andrews of ESPN, the Golden State Warriors coaches are unsure if Jonathan Kuminga can start at small forward if Draymond Green starts at power forward. Here is the exact excerpt from Andrews's article.
"If Green starts as a power forward, the only spot for Kuminga would be the small forward," Andrews said. "However, there is uncertainty from some coaches if the fourth year player can be comfortable at the three with this group."
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had mentioned during the preseason that he didn't ideally want Draymond Green to log a ton of minutes starting at center again. That leaves the Warriors two options, to start Green at the four and then either start Kevon Looney or Trayce Jackson-Davis at the five. A Kuminga, Green, Jackson-Davis lineup is one that Steve Kerr already wasn't a big fan of.
"According to Cleaning the Glass, Kuminga played at power forward for 96% of his minutes last season," Andrews said. "When Kuminga started at the three alongside Green and Jackson-Davis in their first preseason game, Kerr said the group was "not great," but there is a desire to have that combination work."
The NBA season starts in about one week and it's a bit alarming that the Golden State Warriors still have second doubts about their starting lineup. Jonathan Kuminga is a player that needs to develop this season and bringing him off the bench would be a bad idea. Additionally, the Warriors refused to trade players like Kuminga and Podziemski for All-Star caliber players like Paul George, so it's time to make use of them.
