Warriors Expected to Sign Familiar Face Amid Controversial Offseason
One of the few teams that made a few moves in the offseason was the Golden State Warriors. After a triumphant run to end their regular season and reach the Conference Semifinals in 2025, the Warriors have stayed dormant.
When their superstar Steph Curry went down with an injury, it was clear that the team had a significant issue with depth and supplemental pieces outside of Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, and Curry.
A lack of a true center, wing defenders, and offensive firepower with Curry out was a glaring issue against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who beat the Warriors in five games.
A Familiar Face Is Expected To Remain With Golden State
A new report by Jake Fischer of "The Stein Line" revealed that Gary Payton II is expected to return to the Warriors.
"We won't know if the Warriors emerge with more serious interest in Brogdon until the state of their roster and luxury tax bill becomes clear in the wake of a resolution to Kuminga's fate and the subsequent signings that have been long anticipated to bring Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II and second-round pick Will Richard into the Bay Area fold," Fischer wrote.
Payton II played in 62 games for the Warriors in the 2024-2025 season, averaging 6.5 points, 3 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game on 57.4 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from beyond the arc.
What Does Payton II Bring To The Table?
For one, Payton II is a 2022 NBA champion with the Warriors, so his chemistry and locker room presence among his teammates are highly valued.
He is also known for his aggressive on-ball defense and disruptive play on that end of the court, and provides a level of point-of-attack defense that few on the current roster can replicate, making him a critical piece of the Warriors' DNA.
Payton II is not known as a scorer per se, but his offensive skill set complements the Warriors' system under head coach Steve Kerr. He is a very effective cutter and a skilled finisher at the rim, especially when Steph Curry creates space with the attention he draws.
Combine all of those traits with the fact that he is a reliable dunker spot player that does not need the ball in his hands, with the fact that any contract he signs will be cap-friendly, and it seems like a no-brainer for Golden State.
