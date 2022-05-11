Skip to main content
Injury Report: Warriors vs Grizzlies Game 5

Ja Morant remains out.

The Golden State Warriors will have a chance to close out the Memphis Grizzlies and advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2019. All that stands in their way is an injured Grizzlies team without Ja Morant.

The Warriors will be missing their usual suspects of Gary Payton II (left elbow fracture), Andre Iguodala (left cervical disc injury), and James Wiseman (right knee injury management).

The Grizzlies will be missing Ja Morant (right knee bone bruise), Santi Aldama (right knee soreness), and Killian Tillie (lower back procedure recovery). Playing without Ja Morant will be a huge blow for the Memphis Grizzlies. Even though they managed to nearly win without him in Game 4, it was ultimately very demoralizing for them to lose that game after leading for over 47 minutes. It's not impossible by any means, but it's going to be tough for them to rally a performance like that again in Game 5.

At this point, the Golden State Warriors know what they need to do in order to get a win. When the Grizzlies are missing Ja Morant, the Warriors are clearly the better team in this scenario. It'll be a matter of executing, getting rebounds, and making shots. If the Warriors can do that, they'll be in the Western Conference Finals with some rest to spare.

