Warriors, Knicks, Mavericks in the Mix for LeBron James Sweepstakes: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers and future Hall of Fame forward LeBron James seem to be nearing the end of their relationship. After acquiring superstar guard Luka Doncic in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks, the Lakers have made it clear that he is the new focal point of the franchise, and James's time in Los Angeles could end sooner than expected.
While James has not openly requested a trade, there have been rumblings about that possibility, and a handful of teams have been rumored to have shown interest. The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks remain two of the top potential landing spots for James if he hits the market.
In a new report from NBA insider Marc Stein on The Stein Line, he outlines the different possibilities of James's future in the league, regarding a potential retirement and his next team if he leaves the Lakers. Stein believes the Dallas Mavericks would be the top potential suitor for James.
"I believe that James does have some genuine curiosity about playing in Dallas. Bear in mind that he is extremely settled off the floor in Los Angeles," Stein wrote. "...To play elsewhere at this stage of his life and career could well require a landing spot that can provide a special level of comfort to take him away from all that.
"The Mavericks would seem to be uniquely suited to offer that with so many people in Dallas he already knows well, from general manager Nico Harrison and coach Jason Kidd to former teammates Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving."
While the Mavericks would undoubtedly entice James, the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks are reportedly some potential options as well.
"I believe that the Warriors and the Knicks would be right there with the Mavericks IFFFF James became available via buyout," Stein continued. "Yet I will stress again that I can't imagine a buyout happening this summer no matter how much it's been discussed in the media. What incentive do the Lakers have to participate in a buyout?"
Of course, it is unlikely that James hits the open market in such a way, but Stein is reporting the possibilities.
"I believe that James' well-chronicled fondness for playing at Madison Square Garden makes it unwise to say he'll never be a Knick," Stein wrote. "...I believe that the Warriors, who have shown an interest in acquiring James dating to the February 2024 trade deadline some 18 months ago, will remain in the mix if James ever does reach the point that he's looking for a last hurrah elsewhere."
Stein makes it clear that any trade or buyout scenarios are very far-fetched, but if LeBron James wants to be on a new team, he will get his wish. There are undoubtedly ways to work around the issues that would arise in any scenario, as if a team like the Warriors wants to create a legendary LeBron James and Steph Curry pairing, even for one season, they would make it happen.