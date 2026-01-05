Report: 2 Warriors Wing Targets Unlikely to Be Traded

The New Orleans Pelicans have two wings the Warriors reportedly covet, but neither is likely to be dealt this trade season.

The Stein Line's Marc Stein reported Sunday that the Pelicans are "still resistant to trade interest in Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III."

Murphy, 25, and Jones, 27, are under contract through at least the 2028-29 season. The Pelicans are in no rush to trade them, and they might even consider both key pieces to their future.

Assuming they both aren't traded, who can the Warriors pivot to before the Feb. 5 trade deadline?

Other Options

In my "ranking top trade targets for Kuminga" article from a month ago, I had Murphy at No. 1 and Jones at No. 5, so this Stein report is a stomach punch.

Here is my full list:

1. Murphy

2. Ivica Zubac

3. Michael Porter Jr.

4. Myles Turner

5. Jones

6. Andrew Wiggins

7. Bennedict Mathurin

8. Dillon Brooks

9. Nic Claxton

10. Daniel Gafford

The Clippers and Bucks have not gone into sell mode yet, so it's unclear if Zubac or Turner will be gettable. The Suns are overachieving, so Brooks is probably staying put.

Of the rest, the three that have been in the most trade rumors are Porter, Claxton and Gafford.

It's looking more and more like the best the Warriors can do is Porter.

The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reported on Jan. 1 that the Warriors have "had some internal discussions about whether to pursue Porter." Fischer added that Brooklyn "has not shown much interest in acquiring Jonathan Kuminga dating to last summer."

The Nets not wanting Kuminga would complicate a trade, but it shouldn't rule out the Warriors landing Porter. Either the Warriors can give up more draft capital to make up for Brooklyn's lack of desire for Kuminga, or a third team could get involved that can give the Nets a player they'd like instead of Kuminga.

One Other Big Name

Anthony Davis is one other name that has to be mentioned when talking about Warriors trade targets.

On Dec. 31, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported the following: "While team sources say the Warriors have not entirely closed the door on a Davis deal, it appears unlikely. What’s more, it should be noted that the Mavericks called Golden State about the Davis possibility — and not the other way around.""

A Davis trade would require Golden State to part with Draymond Green, which would have been a non-starter for most of his career. But perhaps this is the year the Warriors seriously consider it.

Green, 35, is a minus-65 in his last 11 games, which makes you wonder if he's in the midst of a sharp decline. Davis, 32, is once again having injury issues, as he's played just 18 games this season.

Trading Green, Kuminga, salary filler and draft capital for Davis would be the ultimate gamble, but for now, it can't be ruled out.