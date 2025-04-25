Inside The Warriors

Warriors Make Jimmy Butler Injury Announcement Before Game 3 vs Rockets

The Golden State Warriors announced a Jimmy Butler injury Update before Game 3 against the Houston Rockets

Logan Struck

Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) looks on against the LA Clippers during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
After making a statement in a huge Game 1 win over the Houston Rockets, the Golden State Warriors fell flat in Game 2 to even the series before heading back to the Bay.

The Rockets beat the Warriors 109-94 in Game 2, but the night took a huge turn when Golden State star Jimmy Butler went down with a scary injury. While Butler jumped out for a rebound, Rockets guard Amen Thompson recklessly undercut him and sent him free-falling to the ground. Butler took a hard fall, ultimately having to leave the game, and would not return.

Butler finished his night with just three points and two rebounds through eight minutes of action, but Warriors fans are likely much more worried about his status moving forward than the Game 2 loss to even the series.

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10)
Apr 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) falls to the floor and suffers an apparent injury during the first quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Ahead of a huge Game 3 back in Golden State, the Warriors released a Jimmy Butler injury announcement.

"Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III, who exited Wednesday's game in Houston with 1:51 remaining in the first quarter due to a pelvis contusion, underwent an MRI yesterday. The MRI confirmed the injury as a pelvis and deep gluteal muscle contusion. His status for Saturday's Game 3 is questionable."

In his first playoff game as a Warrior, Butler stuffed the stat sheet with 25 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals on 10-19 shooting to help lead the Warriors to a huge series-opener win.

The Warriors have been much better since trading for Butler, and if he has to miss extra time, they could be in trouble against a dangerous Rockets team.

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

