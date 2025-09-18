Warriors' Quentin Post Reveals Three Big Improvements Before 2025-26 NBA Season
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the bigger teams talked about during the offseason -- or lack thereof.
With no moves, signings, trades, or anything to show for except the departure of Kevon Looney earlier in the summer, it's left Warriors fans concerned about the roster as the season approaches.
The reason lies in the fact of the unknown with young star forward Jonathan Kuminga. With most rosters around the league already finalized, Golden State still has yet to agree on a contract with him, as the October 1st deadline nears for the dreaded qualifying offer that could derail the Warriors' potential trade plans for Kuminga.
The Young Big Man Improving Over The Summer
With the roster in Golden State looking slim, the Warriors will need to fill up those spots before the season starts, as a handful of veterans have been rumored to be a part of those signings. But on a positive note, incoming second-year center Quentin Post gave fans an update on how his offseason was spent.
In an interview with Joseph Dycus of The Mercury News, Post explained how he improved on three major things this summer.
"A big part for next year is guarding without fouling, I fouled too much, especially in situations where it wasn’t necessary, where I could just use my size to wall up and make guys take hard shots,” said Post.
He continued, "On the (screen and) roll, being able to pass in those short-roll situations, and also finish versus smaller defenders is something I have worked on."
Post, already a well-known shooter, averaged over 40% from beyond the arc in the 42 games he appeared in, but mentioned he wants to keep expanding on his shooting and be "more versatile".
What This Means For The Team
With Al Horford in talks to sign with the Warriors once the Kuminga situation wraps up, it'll likely be Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis fighting it out for the backup center role.
Historically, Stephen Curry has worked well with stretch centers, and fans saw a bit of that last season when defenders would stay with him, allowing Post to spot up and shoot an open three.
If head coach Steve Kerr prefers to remain with the stretch option (mind the fact that Horford is also a stretch big), then Post can continue to ascend in this rotation and play an important role for them.
Post played well in his first season, going from the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors to starting 14 games with the team. It'll be interesting to see how those improvements play out on the court this upcoming season.