Warriors' Reason for Not Making Jimmy Butler Trade Revealed

The Golden State Warriors reportedly have a clear reason for not trading for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Joey Linn

Oct 30, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Kaseya Center.
Oct 30, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors were one of the teams most heavily linked to Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler in NBA trade rumors. Butler has made it clear he no longer wants to play in Miami, but the team is not expected to rush into a deal.

It was reported by The Athletic that Golden State does not have interest in acquiring Butler, as Steph Curry and other prominent organizational members have reportedly not been pushing for a deal.

Via The Athletic: “Yet according to a source close to Butler, the Warriors are not currently seen as a viable option and there have been no substantive talks or traction to get any type of deal done… Butler’s age and injury history makes him a risky choice. His price tag makes him an untenable option.”

Jimmy Butler
Nov 1, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at FTX Arena. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Athletic’s Sam Amick was part of this report, and recently joined FanDuel’s Run It Back show to revealed why Golden State is not looking to make a Butler deal.

“They don’t have interest in giving him the deal he is waiting for on the other end,” Amick said. “And I don’t think they’re looking to make him a rental.”

Amick added, “Their reasoning for not going after Jimmy, even beyond the money, is that to this point they have been pretty happy with Andrew Wiggins’ play. And the idea of also giving up a Jonathan Kuminga in that deal, even though he is hurt right now, is something they weren’t looking to do.”

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

