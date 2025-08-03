Inside The Warriors

Warriors Have One Major Request in Jonathan Kuminga Trade to Kings

One thing could swing the trade in the favor of the Golden State Warriors regarding a potential trade for Jonathan Kuminga.

Austin Veazey

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles past Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) in the second quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors haven't received much interest in a possible sign-and-trade for Jonathan Kuminga. One team was the Sacramento Kings, but the Warriors have already declined two offers from them. One specific change could make the deal go through.

The initial trade package the Kings offered centered around Devin Carter, Dario Šarić and two second-round picks. They then upped their offer to include a lottery-protected first-round pick; the issue seems to concern the pick's protection.

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Sam Amick of The Athletic gave some insight into the trade discussions on an appearance on 95.7 The Game, saying there's one thing that could turn the tide of these trade talks, and that it doesn't necessarily have to do with the players involved.

"So, it feels like that the focus for the Warriors, I mean, for one, I was actually told that Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis have not even been discussed for what it's worth," Amick said, "and then on top of that, if the Warriors focus seems to be on the pick and if the Kings went the Warriors request is then go completely unprotected on the 2030 first-rounder."

Amick believes the focus is more on the pick than the players, and Devin Carter, if he's still in the offer, was a lottery pick a year ago. That would be a nice consolation prize for losing Kuminga, even if it means taking on the contract of Dario Šarić for a year.

The Warriors have also received interest from the Phoenix Suns, but the Suns have no first-round draft capital to trade, which doesn't interest the Warriors. They've been firm that they'd like a young player and a first-round pick in exchange, which seems high for Jonathan Kuminga, but there has been interest in the young forward.

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court before a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jonathan Kuminga's Contract Demands

The bigger issue is whether or not a team is willing to meet Kuminga's salary demands. The Warriors recently raised their offer to two years, $45 million, a deal that Kuminga turned down. It's been rumored that he'd like up near $30 million per year, which most teams seem to agree is too high.

The Suns were willing to offer a four-year, $90 million deal, but with them not having the right assets to trade, those talks went nowhere.

Kuminga accepting the qualifying offer remains a likely scenario, so he can prove himself and enter unrestricted free agency next year.

