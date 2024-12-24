Warriors Star Jonathan Kuminga Reacts to Steve Kerr's Harsh Criticism
Golden State Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga has dealt with a very volatile season. He's dealt with trade rumors, being in the starting lineup and getting sent to the bench numerous times, and now being recently called out by Steve Kerr in a press conference.
Kuminga is only 22 years old and hasn't even been named an All-Star before, but the expectations from him seem to be that of an NBA Superstar.
“I’m not going to stop coaching (him). The last two games, his field goal attempts, his decision making has been poor. That needs to improve," Kerr said about Kuminga.
On Monday night, Kuminga produced off of the bench against the Pacers, putting up 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists on 9/16 shooting from the field. Regardless of the pressure, the young star isn't getting phased.
"Sometimes I start, sometimes I don't start," Kuminga said to ESPN. "Don't really affect me. [At] this point in my career, I can't put my head down and not go out there and play hard or try to be effective. I just go out there and do my job because I can't even worry about things like that. The more you worry about things like that, the more you fail."
After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr admitted that he was happy with Kuminga's play despite the loss.
Ever since the Warriors started the season with a 12-3 record, everything has been very downhill. The team couldn't seem to find any answers and found themselves going 3-10 in the process. One could imagine Kuminga's name is going to get mentioned even more in trade rumors as he tries to brush it off.
