Inside The Warriors

Warriors Star Jonathan Kuminga Reacts to Steve Kerr's Harsh Criticism

Golden State Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga has dealt with a rollercoaster season

Farbod Esnaashari

October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks to forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks to forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Golden State Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga has dealt with a very volatile season. He's dealt with trade rumors, being in the starting lineup and getting sent to the bench numerous times, and now being recently called out by Steve Kerr in a press conference.

Kuminga is only 22 years old and hasn't even been named an All-Star before, but the expectations from him seem to be that of an NBA Superstar.

“I’m not going to stop coaching (him). The last two games, his field goal attempts, his decision making has been poor. That needs to improve," Kerr said about Kuminga.

On Monday night, Kuminga produced off of the bench against the Pacers, putting up 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists on 9/16 shooting from the field. Regardless of the pressure, the young star isn't getting phased.

"Sometimes I start, sometimes I don't start," Kuminga said to ESPN. "Don't really affect me. [At] this point in my career, I can't put my head down and not go out there and play hard or try to be effective. I just go out there and do my job because I can't even worry about things like that. The more you worry about things like that, the more you fail."

After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr admitted that he was happy with Kuminga's play despite the loss.

Ever since the Warriors started the season with a 12-3 record, everything has been very downhill. The team couldn't seem to find any answers and found themselves going 3-10 in the process. One could imagine Kuminga's name is going to get mentioned even more in trade rumors as he tries to brush it off.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News