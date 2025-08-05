Warriors Superstar Steph Curry Wins Unexpected NBA Award
Stephen Curry's development of skill from his time at Davidson until the current version of himself fans see on a nightly basis is something to behold.
The Golden State Warriors' star point guard was always known as a shooter with lethal range and the ability to pull up from anywhere on the court, even if that meant from the logo.
He revolutionized the game of basketball with his shooting, causing teams to formulate their entire roster around the three-point shot. Still, Curry's other attributes are something to behold as well.
With maturity comes refinement
As Curry started to learn the speed of the NBA in his early years, it was clear that he was not just a shooter.
His handle improved so much that it was no longer a matter of defending only the three-pointer, but having to deal with his ability to create on his own and get to the rim.
From dropping Chris Paul at Staples Center to crossing over Dillon Brooks in Houston, Curry has improved his ball-handling ability to be among the league's best.
The fans give Curry his flowers
The NBA announced that Curry won the 2024-2025 Handle of the Year as voted by the fans, due to his remarkable behind-the-back shot against the Phoenix Suns early in the 2024-2025 season.
His wrap-around move that stunned the Suns shocked even Curry himself, as he looked at then-teammate Andrew Wiggins in disbelief at what he just did before the buzzer sounded.
What did everyone say?
Tons of fans replied in the comments, giving Curry praise for winning yet another award.
"Curry's handles are pure art in motion. That wrap-around move is why he's the greatest point guard of this generation. The way he makes defenders look lost is just poetry on hardwood," one fan said.
"He’s him! The greatest player of his generation. Came into the scene unexpectedly, was written, then boom!….he changed the way NBA is played even though much was done to make him 'unmarketable,'" another replied.
Curry averaged 24.5 points per game on 44.8 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three-point range in the 2024-2025 season, while being selected to his 11th All-Star Game.
The Warriors went on a massive run in the second half of the season with Jimmy Butler before being eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2025 playoffs. Curry was sidelined with a hamstring injury for the entire series after exiting Game 1.
