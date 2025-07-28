Warriors Swap Sharpshooter for $97 Million Center in NBA Trade Idea
The Golden State Warriors have been the lone NBA team this offseason that has yet to make a free agency signing or trade, and fans are beginning to worry that the team will stand pat and not make the necessary improvements.
However, the Warriors' absence of moves can be credited to their unfortunate situation with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. Until the Warriors can figure out a solution for the 22-year-old forward, their options are limited.
Even though the Warriors are stuck in this situation with Kuminga, they are still looking to make roster upgrades to build around their new star duo of Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, including finding an improvement at the center position.
While Boston Celtics veteran Al Horford seems to be the most likely candidate for the Warriors' lackluster frontcourt, they could search the trade market for a solution. Derek Parker of the Brooklyn Nets on SI proposed a trade that helps the Warriors find their new starting center.
Golden State Warriors receive: Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets receive: Buddy Hield, Moses Moody
Claxton, 26, has emerged as a consistent, reliable rim-protecting center over the past few years, and would be an ideal center to plug in the paint for Golden State. The 6-foot-11 big man has averaged 11.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game in his last three seasons while shooting 63.3% from the field.
Claxton is entering the second season of a four-year deal worth $97 million, which is a far too expensive contract for a player of his caliber, but it could be worth it for the Warriors in some capacity. However, his salary decreases year-to-year, making it more attractive for any trade suitor.
In this trade, the Warriors are giving up Moses Moody and Buddy Hield, two rotational guards who have each had some good moments in Golden State. Ideally, the Warriors are able to hang onto Hield to have another three-point threat not named Steph Curry, but he could be the price to pay to acquire a starting-caliber center.
This trade scenario is certainly not out of the ordinary for the Warriors as they potentially search for a new starting center, and the franchise should be willing to take on Claxton's iffy contract as they go all-in with their aging core of Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green.
The Warriors are in an interesting spot this offseason, and while a deal like this seems unlikely, they should still be searching for options to make similar improvements.