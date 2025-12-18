Warriors' Chances of Landing $179M Wing Crushed with Latest Report

The Golden State Warriors desperately need a third scorer.

As I wrote here, they are the only team in the NBA that has just two players averaging more than 12.4 points per game.

One of the best possible solutions potentially on the trade market is Michael Porter Jr.

The Nets wing is averaging 25.6 points per game.

Brooklyn (7-18) is years away from contention, so in theory it could trade Porter for a package of young players and draft picks. But the latest report suggests the Warriors won't be in contention for him.

Latest Report Crushes Warriors' Chances

On Thursday, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto wrote the following regarding Jonathan Kuminga's trade market

"Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets, who were speculated by some at times to have interest in Kuminga, never showed much interest in the 6-foot-7 forward."

The only way the Warriors can acquire Porter without trading Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green is to include Kuminga's $22.5 million salary as part of the deal.

The Nets have no use for aging veterans, so you can just about kill any chances of a deal.

Who Can the Warriors Target Instead?

Trey Murphy III continues to be atop the wish list of most Warriors fans. Scotto addressed that pursuit as well.

"Rival executives around the league believe the Warriors will ultimately prioritize a Giannis Antetokounmpo pursuit ahead of Murphy before cashing in all their trade chips in an attempt to land the Pelican forward."

An Antetokounmpo-to-the-Warriors trade is the ultimate pipe dream. Golden State doesn't have a young building block that would entice the Bucks to its package.

A Murphy-to-the-Warriors trade also feels unlikely, but I wouldn't categorize it as a pipe dream. The Pelicans are 5-22 and years away from contention. Trading Murphy for Kuminga and two first-round picks might be in their best interests long-term.

Scotto wrote that "the New Orleans Pelicans were also previously linked to Kuminga, but it’s unclear where they stand regarding current interest."

Scotto also wrote that "it’s unlikely New Orleans would part with Murphy," so if the Warriors can't get Murphy or Porter, the market on scoring wings is pretty dry.

Wiggins Reunion?

If they can't get Murphy or Porter, the Warriors would probably pivot to an Andrew Wiggins reunion.

Scotto wrote that the Heat have "gauged the trade market" on Wiggins.

The Heat are 14-12, so at least for now they are likely more buyers than sellers. And that makes a Kuminga-for-Wiggins swap seem unlikely.

Perhaps a three-team trade would solve this equation.

The Warriors would get Wiggins, the Heat would get quality veteran players, draft capital and more financial flexibility this offseason, and the third (likely rebuilding) team would get Kuminga.

For example, this would work:

Warriors receive: Andrew Wiggins

Heat receive: Kyle Kuzma, Buddy Hield, 2026 first-round pick (via GSW)

Bucks receive: Jonathan Kuminga

After Wiggins, the options get pretty bleak, so the Warriors should get creative to try to bring him back.