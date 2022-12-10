Warriors vs. Celtics: How to Watch and Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are facing off for the first time since the NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics are heading to Golden State for an NBA Finals rematch with the Warriors. The best team in the NBA so far this season, Boston has dominated their opponents all year long. It has been a different story for the Warriors, who have struggled to start the year, but there should be no shortage of excitement in this NBA Finals rematch.

The Warriors will be led by Steph Curry, who is putting up similar numbers to his unanimous MVP campaign in 2016. For Boston, they are led by MVP candidate Jayson Tatum, who looks to have taken a real leap from his already dominant 2021-22 season.

Both teams will be down key contributors, as the Warriors will be missing Andrew Wiggins, and the Celtics will be missing Al Horford and Robert Williams. In the absence of Boston's two bigs, Blake Griffin will likely receive another start for the Celtics. In the absence of Wiggins, the Warriors will have to rely more on their young wing Jonathan Kuminga, and perhaps Moses Moody as well.

With this being a highly anticipated game, it will be nationally televised for the world to see. The star power will be incredible, and the atmosphere should be electric.

How to Watch

This game will be broadcasted on ABC, with tip-off scheduled for 5:30 PM PST.

Betting Odds

Spread: GSW +2.5, BOS -2.5

Money: GSW +116, BOS -136

Over/Under: 237

Odds curtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

