Skip to main content
Warriors vs. Kings Injury Report Revealed

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Warriors vs. Kings Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Sacramento Kings
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Golden State Warriors are looking to get back on track against the Sacramento Kings. It has been a rough start to the season for Golden State, as the defending champions have started just 3-7 through their first ten games. Currently 0-6 on the road, Golden State is the first team in NBA history to lose their first six road games following a championship.

While there are some slight roster changes from that title team to this year's team, the core remains intact, and should be able to get back on track. Losers of their last five games, the Warriors are desperately in need of a win on Monday night vs. Sacramento.

The injury reports are relatively clean for both sides, as the Kings have nothing to report, and the Warriors will be without only the expected absences of Andre Iguodala and Donte DiVincenzo.

Led by Steph Curry, the Warriors are looking for a much needed win. The team's current record is the only thing keeping Curry out of early season MVP discussions, because he has been every bit of his usual self. Averaging 31 PPG on 49/41/94 splits, Curry has been fantastic. His 7.0 rebounds per game are a career high, as he has been helping out on the glass a lot too.

The Warriors know they have the talent to get back on track, and hope to start that against the Kings.

Klay Thompson: Warriors 'Wouldn't Have Four' Rings Without Kevin Durant

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension

Draymond Green Addresses Future With Warriors

USATSI_19290826
News

Warriors vs. Kings Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19359332_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Believes NBA Season Should be 65 Games

By Farbod Esnaashari
Screen Shot 2022-11-05 at 6.22.10 PM
News

Golden State Warriors Make History in a Bad Way

By Joey Linn
USATSI_15929229
News

Dwight Howard Wants to Join Golden State Warriors

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19352426_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green Out vs Pelicans

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19232379
News

Injury Update: Brandon Ingram Expected to Return vs. Warriors

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19341771_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Warriors Not Looking to Trade Draymond Green

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17950349
News

Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19173142_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Reacts to Steve Nash Getting Fired as Nets Coach

By Farbod Esnaashari