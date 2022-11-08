Warriors vs. Kings Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are looking to get back on track against the Sacramento Kings. It has been a rough start to the season for Golden State, as the defending champions have started just 3-7 through their first ten games. Currently 0-6 on the road, Golden State is the first team in NBA history to lose their first six road games following a championship.

While there are some slight roster changes from that title team to this year's team, the core remains intact, and should be able to get back on track. Losers of their last five games, the Warriors are desperately in need of a win on Monday night vs. Sacramento.

The injury reports are relatively clean for both sides, as the Kings have nothing to report, and the Warriors will be without only the expected absences of Andre Iguodala and Donte DiVincenzo.

Led by Steph Curry, the Warriors are looking for a much needed win. The team's current record is the only thing keeping Curry out of early season MVP discussions, because he has been every bit of his usual self. Averaging 31 PPG on 49/41/94 splits, Curry has been fantastic. His 7.0 rebounds per game are a career high, as he has been helping out on the glass a lot too.

The Warriors know they have the talent to get back on track, and hope to start that against the Kings.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson: Warriors 'Wouldn't Have Four' Rings Without Kevin Durant

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension

Draymond Green Addresses Future With Warriors