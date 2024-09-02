Inside The Warriors

Western Conference Team Urged to Sign Ex-Warriors NBA Champion

This NBA veteran is still a free agent

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Justin Holiday (7, left), forward David Lee (10, center), and guard Stephen Curry (30, right) celebrate after Curry made a three-point basket against the Phoenix Suns at Oracle Arena.
Golden State Warriors guard Justin Holiday (7, left), forward David Lee (10, center), and guard Stephen Curry (30, right) celebrate after Curry made a three-point basket against the Phoenix Suns at Oracle Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
With limited available roster spots around the NBA, remaining free agents will have a difficult time landing an opportunity before next season. While teams are still handing out Exhibit-10 deals that give players an opportunity to compete for a spot in training camp, such deals rarely result in a standard roster spot.

For 11-year NBA veteran and 2015 Golden State Warriors champion Justin Holiday, he is one of the free agents still looking for a team. Spending last season with the Denver Nuggets, Holiday appeared in 58 games where he averaged 4.0 points on 40.4 percent from three-point range.

In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale urged the Sacramento Kings to sign Holiday.

“The Sacramento Kings should be very interested in using a 15th roster spot on him,” Favale wrote. “Even with the emergence of Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis, as well as improvement from De'Aaron Fox, they have room for another perimeter defender. And if Holiday can sustain or rival his three-point efficiency in Denver (40.4 percent), he could feasibly become more useful to them than Jalen McDaniels.”

Still a capable three-point shooter, Holiday could provide Sacramento with bench depth and championship experience. Appearing in 59 games for Golden State in the 2014-15 season, Holiday won a championship in his first full year in the league.

Joey Linn
Joey Linn

