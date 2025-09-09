What Josh Giddey's Extension Means For Jonathan Kuminga?
As training camp rapidly approaches in the NBA, there are still plenty of free agents available, being held up by the restricted free agents still unsigned. Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was the first restricted free agent to agree to a deal, signing the qualifying offer and making way for his unrestricted free agency in 2026.
Now, things have gotten interesting, as the Chicago Bulls and Josh Giddey have agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract to keep the former Top 10 pick in Chicago after acquiring him in the 2024 offseason. Signs appear to be pointing toward a return to the Philadelphia 76ers for Quentin Grimes, leaving questions around one player: Jonathan Kuminga.
The last reported offer for Kuminga was two years, $45 million by the Warriors, but reports have indicated that Kuminga is more in favor of the qualifying offer instead. However, what does the Giddey extension mean for Kuminga?
The Affect Of Giddey's Extension On Kuminga
Well, in the words of NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Kuminga situation is not affected by the Giddey contract. "For those wondering, this does have an impact on the Kuminga market, as this has been the range in which Kuminga and his camp have been trying to get the Warriors to reach a compromise with a player option," Siegel wrote.
Therefore, it appears that Kuminga and his camp would be fine with a four-year, $100 million deal, while the Warriors, on the other hand, would prefer not to do so. If the Warriors were to sign Kuminga to a deal like such, all indications and reporting have indicated that Golden State would want to move Kuminga anyway, especially based upon the two-year, $45 million deal that has been offered.
In this case, this could mean that the Warriors are hesitant to give Kuminga a four-year, $100 million deal, not because they don't want to, but perhaps they don't think teams around the league would be interested in trading for Kuminga at that price, therefore lowering his trade value.
Based on Siegel's information, it seems as though the most likely situation will be that Kuminga accepts the qualifying offer, and Golden State works with him and his camp to find a trade that makes sense for both parties to try to avoid losing him in unrestricted free agency in 2026 for nothing.
