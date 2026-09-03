3 Warriors Players Whose Roles Could Change Most This Season

The Golden State Warriors have 12 players on standard contracts returning from last year's team. Most of them will have similar roles.

But a few of them could see significant changes.

Here are the three whose roles will change the most.

De'Anthony Melton: Less Scoring Responsibility

Melton was overburdened as one of the top scoring options for many second-unit lineups, and in some ways he handled it well.

He set a career high with 9.1 two-point attempts per 36 minutes, and his efficiency on those shots actually improved, as he made a career-high 50.5 percent of them.

But in other ways he suffered, as his three-point percentage cratered and his assist-to-turnover ratio was a career worst.

There are two main reasons Melton should see less scoring responsibility in 2026-27.

Stephen Curry will likely play more than 43 games, and Melton will share the court with him frequently as a great backcourt fit.

The Warriors will also have backup point guard Brandon Williams as a more dynamic second-unit option than Melton played with last season.

Expect Melton to improve his three-point shooting and defense with his usage on offense reduced.

Gui Santos: More Small Forward Minutes

Basketball Reference estimated that Santos played just 19 percent of his 2025-26 minutes at small forward.

That percentage is about to go up way up.

Santos is likely to begin the season as the starting small forward. He'll play most of his minutes alongside either Draymond Green or Yaxel Lendeborg at power forward and either Kristaps Porzingis or Al Horford at center.

Santos will be matched up with more wings who are smaller and quicker than him, which can have its benefits and challenges.

You can expect Santos' powerful drives to be even more effective against defenders who can't handle his 6'7" frame. But you can also expect Santos to struggle defending in space, as he simply doesn't have the lateral quickness to stay in front of shifty drivers.

Brandin Podziemski: More Scoring and Three-Point Attempts

Moses Moody played just one game from March 2 to the end of the season. Moody's presence had a decent-sized impact on Podz's scoring opportunities.

Through March 2 (61 games), Podz averaged 4.7 three-point attempts and 12. 4 points per game.

In the last 21 games of the year, Podz averaged 6.2 three-point attempts and 18.0 points per game.

With Moody (torn patellar tendon) out for at least half of the season, Podz will be the Warriors' second-best three-point threat.

But even if Moody were healthy, the Warriors would need Podz to score more. With Jimmy Butler injured and Kristaps Porzingis likely to miss time with injuries and illnesses, the Dubs are desperate for more consistent secondary scorers.

Podz averaged 13.8 points per game last season. This season, that number needs to be well over 15.