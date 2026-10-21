3 Warriors Trade Targets After Report They Are Shopping Kristaps Porzingis

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly attempting to trade Kristaps Porzingis.

ESPN's Shams Charania wrote the following on X:

"Golden State has started exploring trade routes for Kristaps Porzingis, who is now seriously contemplating his future in basketball as he deals with recurring symptoms from the autoimmune condition termed as POTS."

Porzingis has a $20 million salary for the 2026-27 season and a $3 million partial guarantee for 2027-28.

No team would take Porzingis unless they were a) getting high-value draft capital or b) getting off a multiyear contract they don't want on the books.

Below, we have three players the Warriors should go after.

Low-Cost Option: Isaiah Stewart

Stewart is owed $15 million this season and has a $15 million team option for next season, so he's essentially on an expiring contract.

The Grizzlies have Cameron Boozer at power forward and Zach Edey at center. They don't have a long-term need for Stewart.

The question is how much the Grizzlies would want in return for taking on Porzingis. The Warriors have just one tradable second-round pick, and that might not be enough.

Stewart is a solid rebounder and shot-blocker, but he's not worth any type of first-round pick.

Medium-Cost Option: Nic Claxton

Claxton is owed $44.4 million over the next two seasons, which is a fair AAV for what he provides.

But I could see the Bulls being open to trading Claxton, especially if he doesn't mesh well over the first couple months of the season.

Keep in mind he was acquired via cap space. If they can get a first-round pick for a player they gave up basically nothing for, that would be a win.

There might be another player from each team involved in the trade to make the salaries match, but this would essentially be Porzingis for Claxton and a first.

Claxton's strengths are defense and passing. He'd be a great fit with the Warriors.

High-Cost Option: Trey Murphy III

The Warriors haven't traded away mutiple first-round picks for a player since 2013 when they acquired Andre Iguodala.

They would have to go against their recent history to deal for Murphy.

The 26-year-old wing averaged 21.5 points per game. He's a legit three-level scorer whose three-point shot is consistently good (career 38.2 percent).

At 6'9", Murphy would give the Warriors tremendous positional size. The Warriors were most dominant when they had big wings at the 2, 3 and 4 spots, which gave Draymond Green support when he was playing small-ball 5. A lineup with Murphy, Jimmy Butler and Yaxel Lendeborg would certainly qualify as having "big wings."

The trade framework would be Murphy for Porzingis, Moses Moody and some combination of three first-round picks. Maybe the Warriors could get one of those picks to be a first-round swap. Maybe one of them would be lightly protected.

But in any case, the price will be massive, and rightfully so.

Wings who are in their prime and on team-friendly contracts (owed $87 million over the next three seasons) rarely get traded.

If the Warriors can pounce on this, they should, as I elaborated on here.