Al Horford Contract Detail Signals Surprising Warriors Strategy

By now, any Golden State Warriors fan is aware that Al Horford declined his player option to re-sign with the Dubs.

And when it was announced he'd signed a two-year, $14 million deal, I assumed the second year would feature a mostly meaningless player option that he would be likely to decline when he retires after the 2026-27 season.

But surprisingly, there is no player option. Horford signed a fully guaranteed contract—or at least guaranteed to the extent that he'll get all of that money as long as he doesn't retire.

It is surprising that Horford seems to want to play two more seasons at 40 years old. It is almost as surprising that the Warriors didn't play hardball here and not give him a second year. If Horford suffers a major injury this season, Golden State will be stuck having to pay him in 2027-28.

But more than anything, it's surprising because of how the Warriors have treated their future cap sheet up until the Horford contract.

Warriors Might Not Be as Committed to Major Changes in 2027-28 as Previously Thought

Coming into Thursday, the Warriors had just two players with guaranteed contracts for the 2027-28 season. They were Moses Moody ($13.4 million) and Gui Santos ($5 million). Of course Yaxel Lendeborg will sign his rookie contract and add about $6.4 million to the 2027-28 tab.

But that's it.

When the Warriors were dangling Jonathan Kuminga at the 2026 trade deadline, there was a report that they didn't want to take back a long-term salary. I interpreted that as a strategy to have as much cap space as possible for the 2027 offseason.

The report that Draymond Green will opt in to his $27.7 million player option instead of signing a multiyear deal could have nothing to do with Golden State's future cap sheet, as Green might simply want to play on a bigger salary. But I wondered if Golden State's front office is actually pushing for Green to exercise the option as a way to prioritize the 2027 offseason over having more financial wiggle room this offseason.

Surely the Warriors will extend Stephen Curry's contract into the 2027-28 season, but the fact that Jimmy Butler's contract ends after the 2026-27 season seemed like an opportunity to reset one last time with their two-time MVP in the 2027 offseason.

But then Thursday's Horford contract details were revealed.

You might be thinking, "Does Horford's $7.2 million 2027-28 salary really change everything?"

Of course it's possible the Warriors indeed make major changes in the 2027 offseason, including getting much younger, while keeping Horford on the roster.

But it doesn't pass the sniff test.

Warriors' Strategy Could Be 2-Year Contention Window

It doesn't make sense to give Horford a two-year contract unless you're planning a two-year contention window.

Here are some things that feel more likely after Horford's two-year deal.

- Porzingis getting a two-year contract instead of a one-year deal

- Butler signing a new one-year deal after the 2026-27 season (probably for much less than this his current $56.8 salary)

- Green being back for the 2027-28 season one way or another

The last one seems the most precarious. The ideal position for Lendeborg and Santos is power forward, so bringing Green back for the 2027-28 season could eat into their playing time.

But if Curry, Butler, Porzingis and Horford are on the roster, you have to believe Green would come back for cheap if the Warriors want him.

In the Kerr contract negotiations earlier this offseason, it was reported that team governor Joe Lacob wanted to avoid a Last Dance feel to the 2026-27 season, which is why he wouldn't give Kerr a one-year deal.

Ironically, we might be heading for that anyway, just one year later, as Kerr is signed for just two seasons.