Dillon Brooks Says He Has Beef with Warriors Without Actually Saying It

The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will square off against each other for a spot in the NBA playoffs on Friday, and that means another chapter of the Dillon Brooks vs. Warriors saga.

Brooks told reporters that he wanted the Warriors to beat the Clippers in Wednesday's play-in game so the Suns could play the Warriors.

When asked why, he said, "Steph and Draymond. That's it. And Steve Kerr."

Brooks is surely referring to his history in playoff series against the Warriors.

In the 2022 conference semfinals, the Warriors defeated Brooks' Grizzlies in six games. Both teams accused the other team of dirty plays, including Brooks injuring Gary Payton II by hitting him in the head when he was going up for a layup and Green hitting Brandon Clarke in the face on a shot attempt.

Both were issued flagrant-2 fouls, and Brooks was suspended for a game as well.

Steve Kerr said Brooks "broke the code" for his play on Payton, but after Ja Morant left Game 3 with an injury from a Jordan Poole knee grab, Morant tweeted "broke the code."

Then in the 2025 first round, the Warriors defeated Brooks' Rockets in seven games.

After Amen Thompson was accused by some for a dirty play that injured Jimmy Butler, Brooks was asked about the narrative of Thompson being a dirty player. He responded by saying Thompson is not a dirty player, but Green is.

After the end of Game 7, Brooks didn't shake hands with any Warriors, which led to Green calling him a "sucka."

Brooks' wrestling-heel-style antics have been common for years. For example, he's taken plenty of shots at LeBron James. So it's not just a Warriors thing.

Nonetheless, his hate of the Warriors seem quite strong, and he would love nothing more than to eliminate them in Friday's play-in game.