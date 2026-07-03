How Warriors Can Rise Up LeBron's Free-Agency List Detailed in Report

The Golden State Warriors don't appear to be near the top of LeBron James' free-agency list, but they reportedly have a way to change that.

ESPN's Shams Charania said that the Warriors have to trade for Anthony Davis to rise up James' list.

On the latest episode of his podcast with Max Kellerman, James' agent Rich Paul put 10 teams on a whiteboard. The Warriors were on the board, but they were not in the inner circle.

Interestingly, the teams in the inner circle had their top four players mentioned, but the Warriors had just two: Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

That could be a clue that James wants the Warriors to make a big trade to improve their core, which would jibe with what Charania said.

How the Warriors Can Land Davis

Davis makes $58.5 million, so realistically, the only way the Warriors can land him is trading Jimmy Butler, whose $56.8 million salary is a good money-matcher.

I argued here that the Warriors should offer Butler and a lightly protected 2027 first-round pick for Davis.

The Wizards understand that the Warriors will want this trade to happen immediately. In that sense, they have leverage and can attempt to get more from Golden State.

But the Warriors shouldn't budge. Davis, with his injury history, is not worth more than one first-round pick. And though Butler is expected to miss at least half of the 2026-27 season with a torn ACL, he's on an expiring contract. Washington would position itself well for next year's free agency if it deals Davis for Buter.

The Wizards have signaled that they won't trade Davis, but you have to believe if they are offered the first-round pick they want for Davis, they could change their tune.

LeBron Dream Is Fading

The chances of getting Davis without overpaying for him are small. Outside of a Davis trade, the Warriors don't have obvious options to lure James.

They could make a move for Trey Murphy III, but there's no way to know if that would impress James enough for him to come to the Bay.

It's looking more and more like the Warriors will run it back with a very similar team.

If so, questions should be raised about this front office's commitment to winning. The Warriors still have Curry playing at a high level and yet they won't trade multiple first-round picks for another star that dramatically improves the team.