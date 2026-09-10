Jonathan Kuminga Takes Subtle Dig at Steph Curry in Wolves Presser

Jonathan Kuminga has never played with LaMelo Ball, but he's already sure that he's a better passer than Stephen Curry or any other teammate he's had.

Kuminga said so in his introductory press conference with the Timberwolves when asked why he's excited to play with Ball.

"I think his ability of passing the ball," Kuminga told reporters. "I was watching him work out yesterday, I was watching him do certain things, and just the way he passes the ball, it's incredible. I mean, I've played with so many point guards in my career, but I've never played with somebody who can pass as good as LaMelo."

In fairness to Kuminga, this isn't an outrageous take. Ball is a very creative player capable of highlight-reel passes, and Ball has a higher career assists average than Curry, leading 7.3 to 6.3.

What Kuminga Is Overlooking

Back in the 2013-14 season, Curry got to play more like a traditional point guard. He averaged 8.5 assists per game, taking advantage of common pick-and-roll coverages in which the big man defender dropped, hedged or switched.

These coverages allowed Curry to get more opportunities to shoot or get into the lane for primary assists.

Over the next few years, defenses played these coverages with much less frequency, instead blitzing pick-and-rolls to get the ball out of Curry's hands. The result gives the Warriors a four-on-three advantage once Curry makes the pass. From there he often doesn't get an assist, but he is effectively playmaking as well or better than a high-assist point guard is by creating an advantage for his team.

One example that Curry's playmaking impact is massive is how the Warriors offense fared with or without him on the court in Kuminga's minutes (via Cleaning the Glass):

O Rating w/ Curry O Rating w/o Curry 2025-26 113.1 110.3 2024-25 122.0 102.1 2023-24 119.5 113.7 2022-23 117.3 114.4

These stats don't necessarily mean Curry is a better passer than Ball, but they point to how Curry creates quality offense with his combination of scoring, passing and gravity.

Ball is an impactful offensive player in his own right, but he gets to face pick-and-roll coverages that allow him to be in better positions to get assists. With career shooting percentages of 41.8 FG and 36.5 3PT, Ball doesn't put the type of fear into defenses that Curry does, so he isn't face-guarded 40 feet from the basket and/or blitzed on a high percentage of his pick-and-rolls.

Ball will likely get more assists than Curry this upcoming season, but he won't be as impactful from a playmaking perspective.