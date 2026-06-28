Latest Reports Say Warriors Have 2 New Free-Agent Targets

It was reported a month ago that the Golden State Warriors have interest in free agent guards Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton.

So it was no surprise when The Stein Line's Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that they are still Warriors targets.

But they added a new target to the list, Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale.

Meanwhile, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that the Warriors are targeting Mavericks guard Brandon Williams.

Let's go over what the Dubs should offer to get Landale and Williams.

Landale Is One of Most Underrated Free Agents

As a backup center, my question about Landale is, what's not to like?

In 2025-26, his per-36-averages in points (17.2) and rebounds (9.3) were solid. The 30-year-old doesn't take a high volume of threes, but when he lets it fly, he's very good, shooting 38.8 percent over the last two seasons.

He's had a positive net-rating swing in three of the last four seasons, showing that his offensive strengths more than make up for his defensive weaknesses.

I argued at last season's trade deadline that the Warriors should have traded for him to replace Quinten Post, so it goes without saying that I think they should do the same thing now.

With that said, the Dubs have to prioritize getting a playmaking guard over a center. Once they re-sign Kristaps Porzingis, they will have two centers ahead of Landale on their depth chart, and third-string centers typically get veteran minimum contracts.

If the Warriors can get Landale with a veteran minimum contract, it would be a home run. But if they use some of their MLE on Landale and then get outbid on guards like Sexton and Simons, that would be a mistake.

Williams Could Be Option If Top Guard Targets Are Taken

Williams has the speed and skill to be a quality backup point guard, but the three-point shot is holding him back.

Williams shot 23.2 percent on threes last season. That's the type of shooting issues that can hamper an entire offense.

If the Warriors miss on their top free-agent guard targets, such as Simons, Sexton, Quentim Grimes and De'Anthony Melton, they could do worse than giving Williams a veteran minimum.

Despite his shooting issues, he averaged 13.0 points per game on 47.2 percent shooting, showing that he can be a valuable player even when defenders are playing off him.