3 Jonathan Kuminga Trade Targets Falling Under the Radar

Jonathan Kuminga reportedly feels like a scapegoat, which has resurfaced the idea that the Golden State Warriors will trade him when first eligible in mid-January.

The good news for the Warriors is his trade value remains alive and well.

Marc Stein wrote Thursday that Kuminga is "one of the best trade chips in the league." Stein added "anticipation grows in various corners of the league that Kuminga will be dealt before the Feb. trade deadline."

I've already laid out Kuminga trade packages for Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones and Malik Monk. We've also seen various Anthony-Davis-to-the-Warriors trade ideas over the last few days, which feels like a pipe dream, albeit a fascinating one.

Let's go over some names who haven't been as prominent in the Warriors trade rumor mill.

Grayson Allen

Allen is shooting 44.7 percent from three on 8.8 attempts per game, which is very impressive. Lineups with Stephen Curry, Moses Moody and Allen would be lethal from distance.

Allen is also averaging 4.3 assists to just 1.8 turnovers per game. He'd make the Warriors offense much better.

The issue for Allen–and why he might be available in a Kuminga trade–is his defense leaves much to be desired. Ideally, Curry would be paired with a bigger guard who can defend opposing 1s, and Allen is neither big (6'3") nor adept at guarding elite ball-handlers.

The Suns liked Kuminga enough to reportedly make a sign-and-trade offer for him in the offseason, so don't be surprised if they go after Kuminga again in January, especially if they start to fall down the standings and feel less justified giving big minutes to a 30-year-old like Allen.

Andrew Wiggins

Since joining the Heat, Wiggins' on/off numbers have been brutal. The Heat were 6.1 points per 100 possessions better with him off the floor last year, per Cleaning the Glass. They are 17.2 (!) points per possession better with him off the floor this year.

Wiggins has a $30.2 million player option next year the Heat likely don't want him to exercise. So a Kuminga trade would do two things–it would give Miami more financial flexibility next season, and it would clear small forward minutes for players who might fit better, including possibly Kuminga.

The Warriors would be betting that Wiggins' defense hasn't fallen off. They don't have to worry about his offense, which has been steady this year (18.1 PPG, 36.5 3PT%).

Ivica Zubac

This feels like the least likely move here because a) it would likely cost the Warriors multiple first-round picks and b) the Warriors already have spacing issues, so it would be a gamble that a big who doesn't space the floor could work in this offense.

But the pros might outweigh the cons.

Zubac is a caliber of defensive anchor the Warriors haven't had since Andrew Bogut. He's a dominant rebounder (averaging 11.3 per game), and he's a crafty finisher who is averaging 15.9 points on 60.5 percent shooting.

The Clippers could be on the precipice of a total teardown. They are 4-11, and their only hope of a turnaround is Kawhi Leonard having a clean bill of health for the rest of the season–he's currently out with an ankle injury–which seems more unlikely than ever.

It would sting to trade Zubac, but future Warriors first-round picks could be extremely valuable in the post-Steph era, and Kuminga is exactly the type of player worth gambling on when rebuilding.