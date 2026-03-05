Anthony Edwards Weighs In on Steph Curry GOAT Point Guard Debate

Add Anthony Edwards to the list of players who think Stephen Curry is the GOAT point guard.

The 2024 Olympic gold-medal teammates have had some memorable battles on the court, and it's clear they've earned each other's respect.

So when Curry got the Western Conference All-Star starter bid over Edwards, Edwards wasn't mad about it in the slightest.

"It's definitely a blessing to be an All-Star, however it goes," Edwards said on his YouTube video series "The Album" at the 3:11 mark here. "But people be trying to make me feel some type of way because they feel some type of way. I actually hate the fact that folks be talking about it. ... It don't really matter, bro. It's Steph Curry, bro. He's the greatest point guard of all time. I ain't trippin'."

Edwards was chosen as an All-Star reserve and ended up winning the All-Star MVP award. Curry missed the game with a knee injury.

GOAT PG Debate Will Rage on for Decades

This debate comes down to Curry and Magic Johnson, and to be sure, Johnson has an advantage in team success and accolades.

Johnson Curry Championships 5 4 MVPs 3 2 All-NBA Teams 10 11 First-Team All-NBA Teams 9 4

Perhaps the strongest argument in Curry's favor is the way he's changed basketball. His dominance from the three-point line has led to a shift in how the game is played.

But even if you don't think that should be part of the GOAT PG debate, there's an argument for Curry based primarily on his advantage as a scorer.

Curry is averaging 24.8 points per game on 58.2 effective field-goal percentage. Johnson averaged 19.5 points per game on 53.3 effective field-goal percentage.

Johnson was frequently left open from the perimeter, whereas Curry is often face-guarded 40 feet from the basket. The way Curry is defended opens up great scoring opportunities for his teammates that often don't result in assists for the four-time champ.

So it's fair to say both are elite playmakers, even though Johnson's assist average (11.2) blows Curry's (6.3) out of the water.

There's no doubt Johnson had a more sustained run of dominance, finishing in the top three in MVP voting nine years in a row.

However, there's a strong argument Curry's peak was higher. I'd argue Johnson doesn't have one season as strong as Curry's 2015-16 unanimous MVP campaign when he averaged 30.1 points on 50/45/90 splits for a 73-win team.

In this spirited debate, we now know who Edwards is taking.