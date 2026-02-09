Grizzlies-Warriors Game Statuses Revealed for Curry, Morant, Porzingis, Edey

Stephen Curry will miss his fourth consecutive game with runner's knee on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles injury management) is also out along with Seth Curry (sciatica) and LJ Cryer (hamstring). Will Richard (knee soreness) is questionable.

For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant (elbow) will miss his 10th consecutive game, while Zach Edey (ankle) will miss his 28th straight game. Memphis will also be without Santi Aldama (knee) and Brandon Clarke (calf), while Walter Clayton Jr. (calf) is questionable.

Sneaky-Big Game for the Warriors

It's becoming increasingly likely that Steph will miss Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, who are 36-16 with four straight wins. The Warriors (28-25) are unlikely to win that game, so they need a victory on Monday to avoid potentially entering the All-Star break with a three-game losing streak.

It's also worth noting that immediately after the All-Star break, the Warriors play the Celtics (34-19) and Nuggets (34-19). Those are difficult games to win even if Curry and Porzingis are playing.

The Grizzlies (20-31) have lost eight of 10, and they traded two-time All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Jazz at the deadline. They have just one healthy player averaging over 13.6 points per game, and that's Ty Jerome, who has been on the team for four games.

Though the Warriors are nine-point favorites, it's not like they have a lot more firepower than the Grizzlies.

Golden State doesn't have a single healthy player averaging more than 11.9 points per game.

Spencer Bros Matchup

Who would have thought that Cam Spencer, the 53rd overall pick in the 2024 draft, and Pat Spencer, undrafted in 2020, would be key rotation players for their teams in 2026?

Cam, 25, is averaging 15.0 points per game over his last five, and he's shooting a blistering 61.9 percent from three in that span.

Pat, 29, is averaging 14.5 points, 5.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds in his six starts this season. He started Golden State's last two games, combining for 34 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds.

In a January 2025 game, they both came off the bench and played between 12 and 13 minutes. Cam outscored Pat 7-2.

In October of this season, Cam had 11 points, but the Warriors won by 13. Pat didn't enter the game until late in the fourth quarter.

Monday will be the first time they both have prominent roles in a game against each other.