Jazz-Warriors Game Statuses Revealed for Draymond Green, Kevin Love

The Golden State Warriors (9-9) will be without Draymond Green due to a right foot sprain for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz (5-11).

Green will join Al Horford and Jonathan Kuminga in street clothes. Horford is set to miss at least the next three games with right sciatic nerve irritation. Kuminga is out with knee tendonitis, and head coach Steve Kerr isn't sure when he'll return.

The Jazz will be without Kevin Love (rest) after they played the Lakers on Sunday. Utah will also be without Georges Niang, who has a foot injury that will keep him out at least a week longer. Walker Kessler has already been ruled out for the rest of season with a shoulder injury.

Even without Kessler, Jazz Have Frontcourt Advantage

With Green and Horford out, the Warriors will likely have to start Quinten Post and give extended run to Trayce Jackson-Davis. They will have their hands full guarding power forward Lauri Markkanen and center Jusuf Nurkic.

Markkanen is averaging 29.3 points per game on impressive 48.2/38.4/89.7 shooting splits. Nurkic is averaging 7.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game—keeping him off the offensive glass will be crucial.

The Jazz also have second-year big man Kyle Filipowski coming off the bench. He's scored 16-plus points in two of Utah's last five games.

Expect several Warriors to take turns guarding the 7'1" Markkanen, including Jimmy Butler (6'6"), Moses Moody (6'5") and Gui Santos (6'7").

Fun Point Guard Matchup

Keyonte George is averaging 23.1 points and 7.2 assists in a breakout third season. Curry is averaging 28.6 points and a league-high 4.8 three-pointers per game. Expect some fireworks Monday.

The last time these two teams played in February, George outplayed Curry with 26 points (8-of-13 shooting) in a three-point Jazz win. Curry had 32 points, but he went just 12-of-31 from the floor and was a minus-21.

Curry is in the midst of a heater: He's averaged 35.2 points over his last five games with 52.8/43.7/88.6 shooting splits. Utah has the fifth-worst defensive rating. A Curry 40-point game would not be a surprise.