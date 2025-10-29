Jimmy Butler Addresses What Warriors Need From Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors have started their 2025-26 season with real fire, posting a 4-1 record that has the Bay Area buzzing again.
After last season's trade deadline move that brought Jimmy Butler to town changed everything, the Warriors are rolling with their veteran star and young forward Jonathan Kuminga, forming an interesting duo after a rocky start last season.
Butler's High Praise
Butler wants everyone to know just how important Kuminga is to what Golden State is building.
"He's key in what we're trying to do this season on both sides of the ball," Butler said after their win against the Clippers. "I love it when he's guarding at a high level…He's been playing off the charts…Keep taking that challenge on the defensive end. We as a whole need him to do just that."
Those aren't just words, but rather the result of actions.
Butler has backed up his praise by mentoring Kuminga throughout training camp and the early season.
The six-time All-Star has pulled the 23-year-old aside during practices, giving him tips and helping him understand what it takes to win on a veteran squad, and it's paying early dividends.
Kuminga's Ascension
"JK has been fantastic," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "It just feels like he's found his spot within this group, playing with Jimmy and Dray on the front line. When he's playing to that talent, to that ability, it changes our team."
The Warriors' defensive identity showed up big time Tuesday night against the Clippers. After falling behind at halftime, Golden State went to work in the third quarter, outscoring Los Angeles 32-13 in what's becoming a signature for this team.
Butler finished with 21 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the 98-79 blowout, and Kuminga's defensive versatility was on full display, with Kerr making it clear the young forward has earned his spot.
"Jonathan Kuminga has earned a permanent place in the starting lineup," Kerr announced after the win.
The Warriors have now outscored opponents by double digits in the third quarter in all four of their wins this season, pushing their record to 4-1. That old championship DNA is showing up again.
The Butler-Kuminga Pairing Shines
After Golden State traded for Butler in February, the pairing only played five games together before the playoffs. The Warriors went 23-8 after Butler arrived, with a defensive rating that ranked first in the NBA.
This season, with a full training camp and preseason together, the duo has taken things to another level. Butler is averaging around 21 points per game through the first week, while Kuminga has emerged as an early breakout candidate, averaging nearly 17 points and 8 rebounds per game.
With Stephen Curry still doing Curry things and this new dynamic taking shape, the Warriors might have found their next championship formula. And it all starts with Butler and Kerr believing in Kuminga's potential to be a crucial piece of the team.