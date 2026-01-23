Jonathan Kuminga suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of Thursday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors ruled him out early in the third quarter.

ESPN's Anthony Slater reported that it was "an ankle twist and minor knee hyperextension" for Kuminga. It isn't considered serious.

Before suffering the ankle injury, Kuminga had 10 points in nine minutes. He was a team-high plus-18 at the time of publish.

Warriors Need a Trade for Some Size at Forward

Even when Kuminga was healthy, the Warriors were small at the forwards spots.

Now, with Kuminga possibly out for a couple games, the Warriors are even more desperate.

Jimmy Butler used to cover up a lot of their lack of forward depth, but he's out for the season with a torn ACL.

Outside of Butler and Kuminga, only two Warriors are forwards: Draymond Green (6'6") and Gui Santos (6'7"). Though Trayce Jackson-Davis is listed as a forward, he's definitely the team's third center behind Quinten Post and Al Horford.

The most obvious solution is trade Kuminga for a forward with size who can play 30-plus minutes per game. That won't fix the Warriors' frontcourt issues, but it'll make them less problematic.

If the Warriors choose to keep Kuminga at the deadline, they should still trade for a forward who can give them consistent minutes off the bench.