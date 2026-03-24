Moses Moody Suffers Serious Knee Injury vs. Mavericks

With about a minute to go in overtime against the Mavericks on Monday, Moses Moody went up for an uncontested dunk and suffered what looked like a serious knee injury.

He was stretchered off the court.

"Steph Curry and several Warriors are sitting outside the exam room that Moody is being checked out in right now," The Athletic's Nick Friedell wrote on X after the game.

Friedell wrote that Moody exited the X-ray room with a big brace on his knee. He added that Moody "was moving very slowly with crutches."

"We don’t know what it is, but it sure looked bad," Steve Kerr told reporters.

The 23-year-old wing was having a solid game with 23 points, three steals and two blocks. Entering Monday, he had missed 10 straight games with a wrist injury.

The Warriors went on to win 137-131, but the Moody injury looms over it.

Moody Has Been One of Warriors' Best Players

Moody is having the best season of his career, entering Monday averaging a career-high 11.9 points per game and shooting a career-high 40.2 percent from three.

Moody also entered the Mavericks game third on the team in net rating among players with over 200 minutes, per Cleaning the Glass.

He's been the Warriors' best wing defender all year, as he showed moments before suffering the injury, picking Cooper Flagg's pocket.

Warriors Can't Replace Moody

Not to get too ahead of ourselves, but this injury kills any chance the Warriors have to compete this season in the play-in tournament and beyond.

If Jimmy Butler were healthy, perhaps you could get by without Moody. But with both injured, the Warriors simply don't have enough offense or defense from their wings.

How this impacts the Warriors' decision to bring Stephen Curry back from his knee injury is not clear. But even if Curry returns, he can't overcome the injuries to Butler and Moody.