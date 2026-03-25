Nets-Warriors Injury Report Features Curry, Porter, Horford, Post

Stephen Curry will miss his 23rd straight game with runner's knee on Wednesday as the Golden State Warriors take on the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center.

Joining Curry on the unavailable list are Al Horford (calf), Quinten Post (foot), Seth Curry (adductor) and of course Moses Moody, who suffered a season-ending knee injury on Monday.

For the Nets, Michael Porter Jr. (hamstring) will miss his eighth straight game. Brooklyn (18-55) is just 3-17 when Porter is absent.

The Nets will also be without Egor Demin (plantar fascia), Noah Clowney (wrist), Day'Ron Sharpe (thumb), Nolan Traore (rest) and Danny Wolf (ankle).

Warriors Can Clinch Play-In Spot Wednesday

With a win or a Grizzlies loss, the Warriors (34-38) will clinch a spot in the play-in tournament.

But their chances of moving up from 10th place seems lower by the day.

The Clippers (36-36) and Trail Blazers (36-37) have both won six of their last 10 games, while the Warriors have won just two of their last 10.

The Warriors should take care of business against the Nets on Wednesday and the Wizards on Friday, but then they start a daunting four-game stretch in which they play the Nuggets, Spurs, Cavaliers and Rockets.

Any outcome other than 10th would be surprising.

Curry Update

On Tuesday, Steve Kerr had an honest assessment of Stephen Curry's injury return timetable.

"If we don't feel good about it, then he's not going to play," Kerr told 95.7 The Game. "We're not pushing him into anything if things aren't really clear. Rick [Celebrini] has been adamant about that."

For Curry to return, he has to scrimmage five-on-five in practice. He hasn't been able to do that yet.

Draft Positioning Update

If the season ended today, the Warriors would have a 9.4 percent chance to jump into the top four and 2.0 percent chance of getting the No. 1 pick in the draft lottery.

If the lottery doesn't go in their favor, they will likely pick 11th.

In his latest mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman had the Warriors taking UConn shooting guard Braylon Mullins with the 11th pick.

Wasserman had Arizona power forward Koa Peat going 12th and Michigan power forward Yaxel Lendeborg going 13th.

Mullins, Peat and Lendeborg will likely be among a handful of players on the Warriors' radar unless they jump into the top four, where they can target BYU's AJ Dybantsa, Duke's Cameron Boozer, Kansas' Darryn Peterson or North Carolina's Caleb Wilson.