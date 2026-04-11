Photo Shows Injury Tweak Steph Curry Suffered During Kings Game

Early in the first quarter of Friday's 124-118 loss to the Sacramento Kings, Stephen Curry had an injury scare.

After Devin Carter stole the ball from Curry, the two-time MVP started moving gingerly around the court.

The broadcast didn't show a good angle of what happened, but after the game, San Jose Mercury News reporter Joseph Dycus shared a photo from Jose Fajardo that showed what happened:

Our Bay Area News Group photographer Jose Fajardo got a pic of the Curry injury. It looks like he rolled his ankle. pic.twitter.com/GHFy7JQPBU — Joseph Dycus (@joseph_dycus) April 11, 2026

After the game, Curry said he isn't worried about the ankle.

"As long as it’s not my knee," Curry said. "I can deal with ankles. I’ve been dealing with that forever."

Curry added that the knee felt "better than last game" when he suited up for 25 minutes against the Kings on Tuesday.

Curry Wants to Play More Minutes Sunday

Curry ended up playing 15 minutes in the first half on Friday despite being affected by the ankle tweak. He went 1-of-6 from the field with just three points.

He played 12 second-half minutes, looking much better with eight points on 2-of-2 shooting.

After the game, Curry said he wants to play his "normal minutes" on Sunday against the Clippers, which should be a minimum of 32 minutes.

It will be interesting to see how much the Clippers play their starters.

The Clippers and Trail Blazers are currently tied for eighth in the Western Conference at 41-40, but the Blazers have the tiebreaker. As long as Portland beats Sacramento on Sunday, it will be the eighth seed.

It wouldn't surprise me if the Clippers outright rest some of their key players like Kawhi Leonard, but on the off chance the Blazers lose to the Kings, the Clips will want to beat the Warriors to get the eighth seed.

So the most likely scenario has the Clippers playing their starters in their normal rotations until about the mid-third quarter before checking the score of the other game to see if it's worth playing them in the fourth quarter.

If the Blazers are blowing out the Kings, then the Clippers will surely pull their important players.

Regardless of who's out there for the Clippers, Curry needs reps against NBA competition.

After a tremendous return from a 27-game absence in which he scored 29 points in 26 minutes, Curry has just 28 points in 52 minutes over the last two games.