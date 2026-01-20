Report: Jimmy Butler Torn ACL Injury Recovery Timeline Revealed

After suffering a torn ACL, it's clear that Jimmy Butler will miss the rest of the 2025-26 season. But what's not clear is whether he'll be back for the start of the 2026-27 season.

On Tuesday's edition of NBA Today, ESPN's Shams Charania said, "The Warriors are already bracing for the possibility and the potential likelihood that he's gonna miss the start of next season."

That jibes with what Charania speculated on Tuesday morning's edition of SportsCenter when he said Butler is likely facing a return timetable of a calendar year.

De'Anthony Melton is an example of what could happen.

Melton suffered a torn ACL in November 2024 and didn't return until December 2025. Since returning, he's looked great, but the Warriors have given him a minutes restriction and prevented him from playing in both games of back-to-backs.

Butler is in the first year of a two-year, $111 contract. He's making a $54.1 million this season and is under contract for $56.8 million in 2026-27.

Could There Be a Trade Market for Butler?

Any team interested in Butler would have to have an even more onerous contract that the one Butler has.

There might be only a handful of players that fit that description.

For example, Anthony Davis has a player option in 2027-28 for $62.8 million. The Mavericks are looking to rebuild around Cooper Flagg and surely would love to clear their books for the 2027-28 season.

So, yes, the Mavericks could have interest in trading Davis for a deal centered around Butler's contract.

But even if the Mavs got on board, the Warriors might not be interested.

"The thing with the Warriors is I've been told that they haven't wanted to add salary," Marc Spears said Tuesday on NBA Today.

If if it's accurate that the Warriors won't take back a contract that goes past the 2026-27 season, then their chances in trading Butler go from slim to none.