Report: Warriors' Pursuit of Lonzo Ball Gets Depressing Update

The Golden State Warriors were one of many teams that had interest in Lonzo Ball after he was waived by the Utah Jazz on Feb. 5.

But now all of those teams are reportedly out on him.

ClutchPoint's Brett Siegel wrote the following on Friday:

"There are concerns among many league personnel that the former second-overall pick may not play again over concerns with his medical records."

The Warriors still have one open roster spot. They don't have to fill it, as teams are allowed to have just 14 players under standard contracts. But considering how short-handed they have been recently, it would make sense for them to sign someone in the next few days.

A players must be bought by or released March 1 to be eligible for the playoffs with his new team.

Who Could the Warriors Be Targeting?

Ball was always a curious choice for Golden State's final roster spot. The Warriors need someone with enough size and strength to guard wings after Jimmy Butler suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

At 6'5", Ball has the length to guard some wings, but he's most defended guards in his career. The Warriors are already overstocked with guards, and the fact that Ball is shooting just 30.1 percent from the field this season suggests Golden State should have been looking elsewhere all along.

As a team over the first apron, the Warriors can't sign a player who is making over $14.1 million this season. So even if Khris Middleton, Bogdan Bogdanovic or Klay Thompson is bought out, the Dubs can't sign them.

Outside of them, the wing market is very dry. The Trail Blazers could buy out Matisse Thybulle in the coming days to make room for two-way standout Caleb Love.

If the Blazers don't do that, the best wing available might be Johnny Juzang, who was released from his Timberwolves two-way contract a week ago.

If the Warriors prefer to add to their center depth, they have more options.

Chris Boucher is the first that comes to mind. But Siegel reported that "there have been no conversations on this front."

The Warriors have two center options currently playing in Santa Cruz. Charles Bassey and Marques Bolden are both capable of playing in the NBA, but neither is eligible for a two-way contract.

I speculated that the Warriors would target Kyle Anderson, but he will sign with the Timberwolves after being bought out by the Grizzlies.