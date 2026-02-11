Steph Curry, Castle, Melton, Richard on Injury Report for Spurs-Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for the fifth straight game on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Curry, who has runner's knee, will also miss the All-Star Game. He's expected to return for Golden State's first game after the All-Star break.

De'Anthony Melton (glute) and Will Richard (knee) are questionable, while Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles injury management), LJ Cryer (hamstring) and Seth Curry (sciatica) are out.

Meawhile, 2024-25 Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle (pelvic contusion) is questionable. Jeremy Sochan was released on Wednesday, while Lindy Waters III (knee) and San Antonio's three two-way players are out.

Spurs Come in Red-Hot

The Spurs have won five consecutive games, with closest game in that stretch being a nine-point win. On Tuesday, they beat a depleted Lakers team by 28 points after Victor Wembanyama dropped 37 points in the first half. He finished with 40.

Overall, the Spurs are 37-16, which is the second-best record in the West and third-best in the league.

Perhaps most impressively, they are 4-1 against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder this season. It's not wild to say the Spurs can win an NBA title this year.

Dray and Wemby Meet for 3rd Time This Season

The Warriors are 2-0 against the Spurs this season, and both games featured virtuoso offensive performances from Stephen Curry and defensive masterclasses from Draymond Green.

Without Curry, the Spurs will be heavy favorites this time.

Still, the Warriors can keep this game close if Green plays Wemby as well as he did in those two games in mid-November.

It's not like the Warriors shut Wemby down. He combined for 57 points, 27 rebounds and 14 assists in those two games.

But in his matchups with Green, he went just 8-of-21 with seven assists and six turnovers, per NBA.com.

Green would love nothing more than to grab headlines for containing Wemby again on Wednesday.