Steph Curry Makes Decision on All-Star Game Participation

Stephen Curry will miss his fourth consecutive game on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies due to runner's knee, and he'll miss the Warriors' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday as well.

Though Curry is expected to be back after the All-Star break, Steve Kerr announced that he will not play in the All-Star Game.

Curry won All-Star Game MVP in 2022 when he had 50 points and 16 threes. He won his second All-Star Game MVP last season, helping Team Shaq win the event at Chase Center.

Overall, Curry has participated in 10 of the last 12 All-Star Games. He was not selected for the game in 2021 due to a broken hand and missed the 2023 game with a knee injury.

Curry is also a two-time winner of the Three-Point Contest, but he will not take part in the event this year.