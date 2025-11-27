Stephen Curry Injury Revealed After Leaving Game vs. Rockets

Stephen Curry suffered a right quad contusion during Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets, the Warriors announced. He'll get an MRI.

Curry had just 14 points on 4-of-13 shooting and seven turnovers. He appeared to bump legs with Sengun with under four minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and then he got bulldozed by Amen Thompson moments later. A few possessions after that, he was called for a charge.

Suffice to say, it was a taxing fourth quarter for Curry. He exited the game for good with 35 seconds left. The Warriors went on to lose 104-100.

In his postgame press conference, Steve Kerr said he was relieved it wasn't an ankle or knee injury:

“When I heard it was a quad, I was actually kind of relieved. Better than an ankle or a knee. So hopefully he can recover quickly and be okay.”



Why the Warriors Can't Afford to Lose Curry

As I wrote earlier on Wednesday, the Warriors have just three players scoring more than four points in the paint per game, which is tied for the fewest in the NBA.

Those three players are Jimmy Butler (9.2 PITP), Jonathan Kuminga (7.5) and Curry (7.3).

Kuminga has missed the last seven games, and though he's progressing in his knee injury rehab, there's no guarantee he'll be ready to play for Golden State's next game on Saturday.

Even if Kuminga returns, so much of Golden State's offense is predicated on Curry's playmaking. Entering Monday, Curry ranked second in Bball Index's Overall Gravity metric.

That stat confirms what we're all seeing. Curry is still the most feared shooter in the sport, and the Warriors offense is much better with him on the court as a result.

Entering Wednesday, the Warriors averaged 10.2 more points per 100 possessions with Curry on the court, per Cleaning the Glass. That differential ranks in the 91st percentile.