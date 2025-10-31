Steve Kerr Calls Out Warriors’ 'Fatigue' In Loss To Bucks
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 120-110 on Thursday night. After a 3-1 start, the Warriors defended their home stand, but unfortunately did not show up on the road against a Bucks team without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Warriors' starters did their best to keep the game close; Steph Curry led the Warriors with 27 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Jonathan Kuminga added 24 points and eight rebounds, while Jimmy Butler finished with a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
It wasn't enough to stop Ryan Rollins, who finished with a career-high 32 points to go along with eight assists. Golden State's offense was struggling through most of the game, and they simply couldn't get it done.
Steve Kerr's Simple Message After The Loss
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believed his team was tired. "It looked to me like fatigue, mental and physical fatigue. It did not look like our team out there. Our spacing was bad; it just didn't feel like we had our usual pop," Kerr said.
The Dubs had 19 turnovers and frankly didn't shoot the ball well — 42.4% from the field, and 34.2% from beyond the arc.
"We let [Milwaukee] hang around for too long, and that was the problem...," Kerr said. "It's what we talked about before the game, anytime a team plays without its star, you know a team is going to be out there with nothing to lose, firing shots, lot of guys getting extra minutes, feeling good."
If the Warriors had executed better and not let the Bucks believe they could win the game, things might have gone differently. In the NBA, mentality can do a lot for a team trying to prove itself without its superstar.
Moving Onto The Next
Being the veteran team that Golden State is, the stars will know not to let this loss hang around in their minds too much. They're playing for June, not late October.
Curry, Butler, and Green (who all played 33 minutes or more against the Bucks) will have a rest day before they take on the 0-4 Indiana Pacers.
They'll need to get their "pop" back, as Kerr put it, because this is another one of those games where the opposing team will be without their star, Tyrese Haliburton. Not to mention, the Pacers have yet to win and will want to get it done on their home floor.
Regardless, the Warriors, with their longtime success, will know how to bounce back after a game like their outing against the Milwaukee Bucks.