Warriors, Thunder Each Have Starter Ruled Out Hours Before Saturday's Game

The Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder were already beat up going into Saturday's game, and then they each had a late development that made even more short-handed.

The Warriors will be without starting shooting guard De'Anthony Melton (knee), while the Thunder will be without All-Star Chet Holmgren (flu). Melton was listed as questionable earlier Saturday, while Holmgren wasn't on the injury report at all.

Seth Curry, who was also listed as questionable earlier Saturday, will miss his 40th straight game due to sciatica.

It had already been revealed that Stephen Curry (knee) and Moses Moody (wrist) would miss Saturday's game.

For the Thunder, Holmgren joins Jalen Williams (hamstring), Alex Caruso (hip), Ajay Mitchell (abdominal, ankle) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) as key Thunder rotation players unavailable.

Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Will Richard (ankle) are listed as questionable, while Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable.

Warriors' Depth Chart Still Looking Thin

Here is what the Warriors' depth chart will look like against the Thunder:

PG: Brandin Podziemski, Pat Spencer

SG: Will Richard (questionable), Gary Payton II (probable), LJ Cryer

SF: Gui Santos, Nate Williams

PF: Draymond Green, Malevy Leons

C: Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis (questionable), Quinten Post

I feel like a broken record, but the Warriors are thinnest at the forward positions.

When Moody is healthy, he can play small forward, which means the Warriors' primary backup at both positions isn't two-way players.

Without him, you can expect Nate Williams to get some run, and Malevy Leons might get some as well.

Thunder Could Have Just 11 Players Active

The Thunder have a similarly thin depth chart for Saturday's game. Here is what it looks like:

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Topic

SG: Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Jared McCain

SF: Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Brooks Barnhizer

PF: Kenrich Williams, Payton Sandifort

C: Jaylin Williams

Wiggins and Barnhizer are listed as guards, but they are both 6'5", so they slot into the small forward spot here. Payton Sandifort is a 6'7" small forward listed as a power forward here because of how then the Thunder are on the front line. He signed a two-way contract five days ago and has never appeared in an NBA game.

At 6'9", Jaylin Williams is OKC's only healthy player taller than 6'7".

Suffice to say, the Thunder are small, and that should give the Warriors a chance.

In previous matchups, Holmgren has dominated the paint. His absence changes everything.

With that said, the Thunder are still loaded at the guard positions, and the Warriors don't have the personnel to contain Gilgeous-Alexander. That's why the Thunder are still rightfully the big favorites for Saturday's game.