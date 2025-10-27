Warriors Gain Edge as Grizzlies Release Packed Injury Report
After picking up consecutive statement wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets to start the season, the Golden State Warriors suffered a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers to move to 2-1. Still, the Warriors have been impressive early into their 2025-26 campaign, and have a great chance to get back in the win column on Monday night.
The Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday for the first leg of a back-to-back, and luckily for them, they are trending to be at a serious advantage.
Warriors gain advantage with Grizzlies' injury report
In each of their first three games to start the 2025-26 season, the Grizzlies have been missing the same five key players. On Monday, that is no different.
Ahead of Memphis' huge matchup in San Francisco, they have ruled out Brandon Clarke (right knee), Zach Edey (left ankle), Ty Jerome (right calf), Scotty Pippen Jr. (left toe), and Vince Williams Jr. (right ankle).
Of course, the Grizzlies still have a star duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the way, as well as some other key players who have stepped up while they are short-handed, but playing without five rotational players is always hard to come back from. Still, the Grizzlies are 2-1 to start the season, although Monday's game against the Warriors is their first legitimate test.
Who's out for the Warriors?
The Warriors have started their 2025-26 campaign fairly healthy, but they have ruled out three players ahead of Monday's game. The Warriors will be without Al Horford (left toe), who will not be playing both legs of back-to-backs this season. However, this means that he should be back in action for the second leg on Tuesday against the LA Clippers.
The Warriors have also ruled out De'Anthony Melton (left ACL) and Alex Toohey (left knee), as neither has made their season debut yet.
Monday's matchup will certainly be highlighted by a meeting between Memphis' star duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Golden State's tandem of Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, although the Warriors' supporting cast gives them a significant advantage.
The Warriors have a great opportunity to move to 3-1 on the season as the Grizzlies still battle through a slew of injuries, but Morant could certainly give Memphis a fighting chance.
The Warriors and Grizzlies are set to tip off in San Francisco at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday.