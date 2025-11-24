Warriors Give Ominous Injury Updates for Kuminga, Horford

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced ominous injury news on Al Horford and Jonathan Kuminga on Sunday.

Horford will miss at least the next three games with right sciatic nerve irritation.

Kuminga's timeline is much more up in the air. Kerr said that Kuminga is "not moving well."

"I have no idea when he's gonna play," Kerr added.

Kuminga has missed the last five games with knee tendonitis.

Who Will Fill the Kuminga, Horford Voids?

The Warriors don't have anyone else with Kuminga's athleticism and finishing-at-the-rim ability. But they do have some options to play more forward minutes.

Gui Santos (6'7") has the size to guard 3s and 4s and help out on the glass. He's played just 61 minutes this season, and it's all but guaranteed he'll play much more in the next week. Moses Moody (6'5") was already playing plenty of small forward minutes, and he'll guard even more 3s and 4s while Kuminga is out.

As for a Horford replacement, it's pretty simply: Expect Quinten Post to play more and Trayce Jackson-Davis to enter the rotation.

Jackson-Davis has a team-worst minus-23.4 net rating, per Cleaning the Glass. He's had issues finishing around the rim and he's not as good of a defensive anchor as Horford, but he's a much more active rebounder, which is crucial for a team that got outrebounded by 20 on Friday.

Meanwhile, Quinten Post has the second-best net rating on the team (plus-14.7), but he's in a shooting slump, having made just 10 of his last 34 three-point attempts (29.4 percent).

Warriors Searching for More Consistency from Bench

Of the Warriors' bench players, only Post and Brandin Podziemski have positive net ratings, and it's not like they've been particularly consistent. But they've been the best of the bunch, and for now Podz isn't the issue, as he's scored 20 in back-to-back games.

Buddy Hield is 7-of-30 from three in his last eight games. Gary Payton II is more of a defensive specialist, but he's yet to score more than seven points in a game, and he's shooting just 22.2 percent from three.

Whether it's Post, Hield, Payton, Santos or Jackson-Davis, the Warriors need someone to emerge as a consistent bench contributor.