Warriors Make Choice on Bassey, Williams or Cryer for Final Play-In Roster Spot

By not making a roster move on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors chose Charles Bassey to be on their roster for the play-in tournament and playoffs.

Bassey signed a standard contract with the Warriors on April 5, but that didn't guarantee that he'd remain on the roster. They easily could have released him Sunday if they wanted one of their three players on two-way contracts—Nate Williams, LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons—to be on the postseason roster by converting their contract to a standard one.

Players on two-way contracts are ineligible for the postseason, and teams are no longer able to make roster moves, which means Cryer, Leons and Williams will not play no matter how far the Warriors advance.

Bassey Earned This Opportunity

Bassey was outstanding in the regular-season finale against the Clippers, pouring in 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting in 19 minutes.

In five games with Golden State, he averaged 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

The 25-year-old showed he should be under contract for next season, whether it's with the Warriors or another team. An active 6'10" big with a 7'3" wingspan would have value for plenty of teams as a backup center.

He's not likely to play much in the play-in game Wednesday, if at all. But the fact that he's been playing alongside Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis in two-big lineups over the last two games gives him a better shot to play a few minutes.

Williams Could Attract Free-Agent Interest from Warriors

Williams had an impressive stint with Golden State, finishing with an average of 8.0 points on 43.3 percent three-point shooting in 14 games.

The 27-year-old is ineligible for another two-way contract, so he'll have to sign a standard contract to be in the NBA next season.

It's impossible to know how much interest the Warriors will have in bringing him back. They have just six players guaranteed to be on standard contracts next season, so this offseason has dozens of variables that could lead Golden State in all sorts of different directions.

Cryer, Leons Should Be Back with Warriors Next Season

Cryer and Leons signed two-year, two-way contracts this season, so both should be back next year.

The only reason that wouldn't be the case is if the Warriors release one. The only reason they would do that is if they think they can get better players in their two-way slots.

Cryer feels like a lock to return after making 37 of his 94 three-point attempts. The 6'0" guard is too good of a shooter to cut.

Leons didn't show much offensive polish, but he showed off defensive versatility that could grow into something more.